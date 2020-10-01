Arline Selma Schmidt Elliott died peacefully at home on March 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas at the age of 98.
Arline is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hendley of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren: Roy Hendley and his wife Katie Hendley of Idalou, Texas, granddaughter Sarah Collier and husband John B. Collier V of Weatherford, Texas; five great-grandchildren; and her son-in-law, Ray Schwoyer of Allentown, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ashton Winthrop Elliott, Jr.; and her daughter, Sandra Schwoyer, of Allentown.
Arline was born on February 19, 1922, in Passaic, New Jersey to Mary and Lawrence Schmidt. She married the love of her life, Ashton Winthrop Elliott, Jr. June 10, 1945 in New England. After settling in Allentown, Arline began her 40-year career with Keystone Dress Company. She was a devoted wife and mother and a loving follower of Jesus Christ. Arline attended church faithfully no matter where life took her.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Attendance by invitation only, please. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the American Cancer Society
.