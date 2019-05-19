Arnold "Arnie" J. Andjulis, 65 years, of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the son of the late John and Elsie (Leverenez) Andjulis. Arnie was a field service representative for Tyco SimplexGrinnell in Allentown for 22 years until retiring in 2015. After that he was a school bus driver for the East Penn School District until retiring last month and most recently was working for Tercha Farms. Arnie was a member of the Olde Time Plowboys Club since they started in 1990. He honorably served his country in the United States Army for 7 years. Arnie loved his tractors and antiques and enjoyed going to auctions. Survivors: He is survived by his partner of 6 years, and best friend for 20 years, Lori Lilly. Arnie is also survived by his extended family, Anna and Katie Tercha, and Jodi Schiffert and family.Graveside Services will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd, Annville, on Tuesday, May 21 at 11:30 AM. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions to be made to the Goodwill Fire Co., PO Box 13, Trexlertown, 18087. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary