Arnold Abramowitz, 93, formerly of Monroe Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Country Meadows in Allentown. Arnold was a devoted husband to his beloved late wife of 63 years, Betty (Kissin) Abramowitz, who passed away in 2012. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Jacob and Bessie Abramowitz. He was an Army Air Corps Veteran who served during World War II. Arnold was an Executive Vice-President of Amalgamated Life Ins. Co. He enjoyed spending many winters in Coconut Creek, FL and traveling with his wife. Arnold was a talented artist with a penchant for painting. Above all else, Arnold cherished spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren.Survivors: Arnold will be forever remembered by his devoted daughter, Ellen Winkler; granddaughter, Jennifer Winkler; and sister, Edna Hirsch. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lynn Paster and her husband Alan; and his grandson, Steven Winkler.Services: Graveside, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Ellen Winkler on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019