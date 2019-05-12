Arnold T. "Tim" Siegfried, 83, of Upper Saucon Township, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was the husband of Vicki L. (Smyers) Siegfried and the late Janice M. (Gancars) Siegfried. Born Allentown, he was the last living child of Harold and Alice (Gangaway) Siegfried. Arnie was a 1954 graduate of Allentown High School. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, deployed on the USS Randolph and USS Ticonderoga. Arnie worked as a manager for Firestone Tire & Rubber Co., and later was a manager for 10 years at KBR Tire in Fountain Hill. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Coopersburg, the Hellertown American Legion Post #397 and was a life member of the NRA. Arnie was a sports enthusiast and an avid game hunter. Survivors: his loving wife, Vicki; son, Timothy Siegfried of Missouri; daughter, Lynn Noreika and her husband Brian of Emmaus; step-son, John Lewandowski and his wife Dana of Morris Plains, NJ; step-daughters, Gina Lewandowski of Munich, Germany and Jill Heller and her husband Johnathan of Black River Falls, WI; grandchildren, Tyler, Jade, Tierney and Emma Noreika, Amanda Siegfried, Ryder and Brayden Lewandowski; many nieces and nephews. Arnie was preceded in death by sisters Fern Bodey, Dolores Clouse, Margie Clouse, LaMay Iasiello and brothers Leroy and Nester Siegfried. Services: A viewing will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in St. Joseph Church, 5050 St. Josephs Road, Coopersburg, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM in the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow at St. Paul's Blue Church Cemetery, Coopersburg. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary