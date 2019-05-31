Morning Call Obituaries
Arron S. Borger

Arron S. Borger Obituary
Arron S. Borger, 47, of Northampton, went to be with his Lord on May 29, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Unit, Allentown, surrounded by his family after fighting a battle with cancer. He was the husband of Cheryl S. (Bower) Borger. They were married on January 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, on May 9, 1972, he was the son of Terry L. Borger and Christel Koenig and her partner Barry Shupp. He was employed at Gardner Cryogenics in Bethlehem, Pa, as a professional welder. Arron was an avid Steelers fan. He was a beloved son, loving father and friend. He enjoyed archery, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Arron put everyone before him and wanted to always help and bring joy to others.In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by sons: Dominic L. and Mason L. Borger of Northampton; many aunts, uncles & cousins. He was pre-deceased by grandparents Leonore and Styles Butz, Edward Koenig, Grace and Edward Kodlich.A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Northern Lehigh Bible Fellowship Church, 840 s. Best Ave, Walnutport PA. Calling hour 10 to 11 A.m. at church. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family, with check made payable to Harding Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019
