Arthur Albert Haug, age 66 of Georgetown, DE, formerly of Coopersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex in Milford. He was born in Hershey, PA on August 17, 1952, son of the late Robert W. and Devona B. (Purcell) Haug.Mr. Haug graduated from Hershey High School and later, from Lincoln Technical School for Electronics. He was an electronic technician for the entirety of his career and was an RV maintenance technician and bus driver in his retirement. On April 10, 1976, Mr. Haug married Deborah Joyce Hahn, the love of his life, in Hellerton, PA, thus beginning a lifetime of cherished memories. His interests were many and varied, and included geocaching, ham radios, woodworking, model rockets, racing cars, and flying. Above all, Mr. Haug treasured time spent with those he held dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.In addition to his parents, Mr. Haug was preceded in death by sister, Diane Haug; and his sister-in-law, Sherleen Hahn-Maines. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah J. Haug of Georgetown, DE; his daughters: Allison M. Haug and her husband Thomas Welsh of Wilmington, DE and Kimberley S. Haug-Sager and her wife Kristy E. Sager of Macungie, PA; his grandchildren: Penelope S. Welsh and Connor J. Sager; his siblings: Eileen Smink, Todd Haug Sr., and Terry Haug; his in-laws: Rodney Smink, Trevor And Kathy Hahn, Allen Hahn; and his many nieces and nephews.All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, DE.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Haug's memory to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.