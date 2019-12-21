|
Arthur A. Lechner, 88, of Lower Nazareth Twp., died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Arden Courts of Allentown. He is the husband of Lois M. (Halleman) Lechner. He was born in Lower Saucon Twp., on March 3, 1931 to the late Arthur A. and Ida (Limpar) Lechner. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War and received the Bronze Star for Valor. Art was a self-employed building contractor in the Lehigh Valley for many years. An avid outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping with his family and friends at the Bear Paw Hunting Camp in Potter County. He was a long-time member and trustee of Lower Nazareth Rod and Gun Club.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 65 years; children: Thomas A. (Cathy J.) of Lower Saucon Twp., Daniel C. (Deborah S.) of Bethlehem, Eric F. (Jill C.) of Nazareth, Lynn M. Weidner of Bethlehem; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.
SERVICE: Private and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorials to Boy Scouts of America, 991 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019