Arthur E. Doney
Arthur E. Doney, 83, of Allentown, died Oct. 17, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Gloria A. (Von Steuben) Doney. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Paul and Carrie (Swavely) Doney. He honorably served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Art worked as a maintenance supervisor for Air Products for over 25 years, retiring on Oct. 1, 1999. He was a member of the Mercantile Club, Umani Fish and Game, Fire company #1 and #2, Emmaus, Macungie Fire Company, Boyertown Rod and Gun Club, and Leni-Lenape Pistol Club. Arthur is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gloria; sons, Marc Doney of Allentown, Matthew Doney and wife Rachel of Scranton, and Arthur Doney and wife Samantha of Emmaus; brother, Sam Doney and wife Betty of Emmaus; sister, Joyce Erich of Emmaus; grandchildren, Madison, Cadence, Alydia, Royce, Sage, Alex, Grace, Molly, Shane, and Nova. Memorial Services with military honors will be held on Wed., Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
OCT
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
