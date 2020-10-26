Arthur E. "Art" Hummel, of Allentown, entered this life on November 8, 1924, the son of Joseph and Ruth Hummel of Philadelphia, and signed on for his final voyage on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 95. He was the husband of Marilyn P. Hummel. Art attended Frankford High School graduating in 1942 amid the turmoil of WW II. Putting aside his early desire to pursue a career in architecture, Art enrolled as a cadet/midshipman at the Pennsylvania Maritime Academy where he received his training as a merchant marine/naval officer. Art graduate from the Academy in January 1944 and opted to receive his commission as an Ensign in the Naval Reserve. He was immediately sent to serve aboard the USS President Monroe operating in the Asiatic-Pacific theatre of operations. The Pres. Monroe was part of the assault forces which engaged the enemy on the islands of Guam and Iwo Jima and at Lingayen Gulf in the Philippine Islands, for which he was awarded 3 bronze stars for the Pacific Campaign Medal plus the Philippine Liberation Medal with one star. Art served aboard the Monroe in various capacities, including Gunnery Officer and Navigation Officer, until she (Monroe) was decommissioned in February 1946 following which he served briefly aboard the USS Appalachian as Gunnery Officer. Art was released to in-active duty in the Reserve in June 1946, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Lieutenant. Art opted to stay in California to test the job market and soon landed his first civilian job with map-making firm Thomas Brothers in Oakland in 1948. In 1950, Art was able to take his first step toward his life-long goal of a career in architecture when he accepted a position as architect assistant in the A & E Div. of the Oakland Public School System. Art never lost his desire to return to his "roots" in Pennsylvania and in June of 1953 accepted a position with the architectural firm of Wolf & Hahn in Allentown, starting as a draftsman and finally the firms specification writer. In 1968 he received his license to practice architecture in Pennsylvania and in April 1970 opened his office in Allentown as a Specifications Consultant. Art received his license to practice in NJ and MD to expand his practice. After 14 successful years in private practice, Art closed his office in 1984 to join the architectural firm of Coston, Wallace & Watson as their specification writer. Art remained with the firm until his retirement in December 1990. Art was an active professional member of Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) joining the Phila. PA Chapter as a Charter member in 1958. He later co-founded the Allentown Chapter in 1963 serving as its first president. Art was elected to the Institute Board of Directors in 1966 as a Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic Region. Art was also a "Corporate Member of the Pennsylvania Society of Architects of the American Institute of Architects" and was active in the Eastern PA Chapter serving in a number of positions including its President in 1973. Art was appointed by the AIA Board of Directors to serve on the Masterspec Review Board from 1973 to 1976, serving as its chairperson in 1976. For his service to the Institute, Art was elected to Emeritus Membership in the American Institute of Architects in 1990. He was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi, Allentown. Art's love for the outdoors included camping and boating as well as golf, and in the mid 60's he was one of the guiding forces behind the formation of the CSI Golf League. Art was a skilled craftsman performing most all of the construction and re-modeling work on his residences. Of all his extra activities none ever eclipsed his love for trains, and model railroading, a love which remained with him until the end.
Survivors: Wife, Marilyn; Children: Arleen C. Barner of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Ruth Marie Clarke of Arizona, Arthur J. Hummel of Emmaus, Rae Ann J. Hummel of Levittown, Alan M. Hummel of Macungie, Anthony E. Hummel of Dover, DE; Grandchildren: 9; Great grandchildren: 11. Art was predeceased by younger brother Herbert A. and sister Joan E. as well as the mother of his children.
