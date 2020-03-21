|
Arthur F. Stortz, 86, of Emmaus, died March 18, 2020 in Pennsburg Manor. He was the husband of Betty Jane (Santee) Stortz. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Milton and Estel (Wieder) Stortz. He honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Arthur worked as a salesman for Bally Case and Cooler for many years, retiring in the early 1990's. After retirement, he worked for The Mattress Place, Emmaus. He was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church. Arthur is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Jane; daughters, Donna wife of Daniel Haviland of Bechtelsville and Sherry K. wife of David Mohn of Bechtelsville; grandchildren, James Haviland, Jr., Michael Mohn, Daniel Haviland, II, and Melissa Haas; 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Haviland and a granddaughter, Tara Cocchimiglio. Services to be announced. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church Air Conditioning Project, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2020