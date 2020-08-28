Arthur F. Werst, Sr., 93, of East Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Jean Elizabeth (Eisenhard) Werst, with whom he shared nearly 73 years of marriage on Sunday, August 30. Born in Emmaus, he was the son of the late Alfred F. and Ida M. (Bean) Werst. Before retiring, he worked many years in the warehouse for Owen Bastian Flooring and later as security for Kutztown University. He was a member of St. John U.C.C., Emmaus. He was a WWII Army veteran and a member of the VFW, formerly in Emmaus. Mostly, he will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and esp. mowing his family's lawn.
Survivors: Wife Jean, sons Arthur Jr. and his wife Doris of East Texas, Dennis of Eugene, OR; twin grandchildren Amy Shea, and her husband James, Ryan and his wife Sirena; 3 great grandsons Jimmy, Finn and Arthur. He was predeceased by a brother Harold and sister Dorothy Pezoldt.
Services will be private.
Contributions can be made to the VFW Post 9264, Macungie c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, 18031.