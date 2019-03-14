Arthur Frank Douglass Sr., 89, of Bethlehem Twp. died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of the late Marian R. (Reiff) Douglass, to whom he was married for 62 years. He was born in Philadelphia on August 22, 1929 of the late Samuel Walter and Olga (Frank) Douglass. He served our country faithfully in the US Army for 8 years from 1947-1955, during Korean War. Arthur worked for 44 years for Smith, Kline and French which became The Drug House Inc., retiring as Operations Manager in 1994. SURVIVORSchildren: Arthur F., Jr. (Jeanne) of Sinking Spring, Marian D. (John J.) Grencer, Sr. of Bethlehem Twp.; sister: Catherine Engel of Collegeville; grandchildren: Arthur F., III (Eva), Jeanne Lynn (William) Diaz, John J. Grencer, Jr. Predeceased by a son: Thomas Scott and nine siblings. SERVICEPrivate at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive – Tampa, FL 33607. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary