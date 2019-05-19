Arthur J. Benscoter, 68 of Walnutport, PA died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home in Walnutport, PA. Born April 16, 1951 in Meshoppen, PA, he was the son of James Benscoter of Northampton and the late Dorothy (Steele)Benscoter. He was the beloved husband of Karen D. (Walker) Benscoter with whom he shared over 42 years of marriage last October 23, 2018. Arthur was a 1969 graduate of Northampton High School. He was employed as an Operations Manager for PP & L in Allentown, PA for 44 years before retiring in 2013. One of his many duties was replacing the American Flag atop of the PP&L Building in Allentown. He was a member of Chapman Lodge No. 637 F & A. M., Northampton as well as a member of the Lehigh Consistory Valley of Allentown, where he was a 32nd degree Mason. Arthur was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting. He was proud of being a Boy Scouts and fondly remembered those times especially his trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in northeastern New Mexico.Surviving along with his wife are son, Eric Benscoter and wife Adele of Chester, MD, brothers, George Benscoter and wife Tina of Middletown, PA and Lewis Benscoter and wife Kathy of Walnutport, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Gordon Benscoter. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to theservice. Memorial contributions may be sent to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary