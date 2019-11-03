Home

SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sell-Herron Funeral Home
1145 Lehigh Street
Allentown, PA
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:45 PM
Calvary Bible Fellowship Cemetery
Main St.
Coopersburg, PA
Arthur J. Shaffer Jr. Obituary
Arthur J. Schaffer, Jr., 79 of Atlantic Beach, FL, died on October 28, 2019. Arthur was born in Allentown on May 16, 1940 son of the late Arthur J. Schaffer, Sr. and Arlene (Houser) Schaffer Eck. He proudly served in the US Air Force.

Survivors: Sons Arthur III and Joseph; brothers Thomas, Robert, and Paul; sisters Doris and Sharon; grandchildren Arthur IV and Gabriela.

Service: Viewing from 10AM-12PM on Tuesday, November 5th at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown. Military service will follow at 12:45PM at the Calvary Bible Fellowship Cemetery on Main St. in Coopersburg. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019
