Arthur K. Bernecker Obituary
Arthur K. Bernecker, 91, of Allentown, passed away surrounded by his family on Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Schueck) Bernecker for 56 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles and Katie (Klase) Bernecker. Arthur worked as an Electronic Technician with Allen Organ Co. in Macungie for 49 years before retiring. He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Alburtis.

Surviving with Sandra are their children; Debbie of Allentown and Dale, wife Karen of Nazareth; granddaughters Shawna Bernecker and Larissa Sales, husband Thadius.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis.

Arrangements were entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019
