Arthur K. Bernecker, 91, of Allentown, passed away surrounded by his family on Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Schueck) Bernecker for 56 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Charles and Katie (Klase) Bernecker. Arthur worked as an Electronic Technician with Allen Organ Co. in Macungie for 49 years before retiring. He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Alburtis.
Surviving with Sandra are their children; Debbie of Allentown and Dale, wife Karen of Nazareth; granddaughters Shawna Bernecker and Larissa Sales, husband Thadius.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis.
