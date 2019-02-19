Arthur "Art" L. Bloch, 84 of Ballston Lake, NY and formely of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 while in the care of Ellis Hospital. He was the loving husband of Peggy (Pearson) Bloch with whom he shared 58 years of loving marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Althea (Werner) Bloch. Art was a gradate of Allentown High School, class of 1953. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force as an Engine Mechanic. Art was employed by the United States Postal Service in Allentown, where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, baking and spending time with his loving family. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Peggy, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Pamela Keiper and her husband Robert D. Keiper, Jr. of Clifton Park, NY, Dawn Herr and her husband Jeff of Selingsgrove, PA and Diane Fish and her husband Chris of Montvale, NJ; son Timothy Bloch and his wife Hanae of Virginia Beach; sister Jane Brinker; grandchildren Robert D. Keiper, III and his wife Kelly, Nichole Harrell and her husband Aaron, Mathew Kloss and his wife Heather, Caitlin Fish, Emily Fish and Colin Fish and his loving great grandchildren Kiera Saunders, Madelyn Keiper, Hadassah Harrell, Aubrie Kloss, Ella Keiper, Jackson Harrell and Avrie Kloss. Art was preceded in death by his sister Sylvia Wiedergott. SERVICES: A Celebration of the life of Arthur "Art" L. Bloch, will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. Burial with Military honors will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 1401 Linden Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary