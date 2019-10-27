|
|
Arthur L. Funk, 83 years, of Kempton passed away peacefully at home on Oct 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of God and his family. He was the adopted son of two wonderful people, the late Charles A. Funk and Uryetta Funk. Throughout his life he lived in Lower Macungie, Salisbury Twsp, Bethlehem and Allentown. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School. He was also a graduate of Chicago Tech and Bethlehem Business School, with a degree in accounting. Arthur served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He worked at Vale Chemical as an assistant chemist, Mack Trucks, and ACME Markets for thirty-nine years. Art enjoyed playing golf, hunting, woodworking including making furniture and bird carvings.
Art was predeceased by his son Curt D. Funk and his wife of forty-six years, Mary Jane Funk. He is survived by his two sons Arthur C. Funk of Bethlehem and John E. Funk of Catasauqua, his two daughters Kelly-Anne Grammes wife of Michael of Deal Island, MD and Danielle Knecht of Wescosville, his two grandchildren Alycia Webb wife of Ian of Kempton, with whom he resided, and Colten Merwarth, USMC Parris Island, NC, and his four great grandchildren Ethan, Logan, Lillian Jane and Graham Webb.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA on November 23, 2019, at 10AM.
Contributions: Faith Church, 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA 18106.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019