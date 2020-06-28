Arthur L. "Buster" Shimer, Sr., 85, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem on October 23, 1934; son of the late Elmer and Mable Susan (Weiland) Shimer. Buster was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Sciarra) Shimer.
Arthur retired as a custodial shift supervisor after 40 years in general services with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. He was of the Lutheran faith.
Buster will be dearly missed by his sons, Wayne Shimer and wife, Shelley; and Arthur Shimer, Jr. and husband, Tim McFalls; step-daughter, Patty Zoksseski and husband, Frank; and step-son, Robert Ardelean; as well as 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his daughter, Anna-Marie Shimer; step-daughter, Brenda Flores; step-son, Ronald Ardelean; and grandson, Luke Justin Shimer.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.