Arthur L Stahley, 94, of Neffs, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Anna C. (Smith) Stahley. Born in Neffs, October 17, 1925, Arthur was the son of the late Nathaniel and Anna (German) Stahley. He was employed as a master carpenter for the former NKI Builders in Schnecksville for many years before retiring. Arthur was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville.
Survivors: Children, Dale A. Stahley and his wife, Barbara of Easton, Diane M. Roth and her husband, Frank of Schnecksville; sister, Hilda C. Gruber of Hadley, MA; grandchildren, Jamie, Melissa, Peter, Michael; great grandchildren, Jake, Chloe, Miles, Wyatt, Miriam, James, Evan, William.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Union Evangelical Lutheran Church (Vision 20/20) both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.