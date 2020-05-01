Arthur L. Stahley
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur L Stahley, 94, of Neffs, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Anna C. (Smith) Stahley. Born in Neffs, October 17, 1925, Arthur was the son of the late Nathaniel and Anna (German) Stahley. He was employed as a master carpenter for the former NKI Builders in Schnecksville for many years before retiring. Arthur was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville.

Survivors: Children, Dale A. Stahley and his wife, Barbara of Easton, Diane M. Roth and her husband, Frank of Schnecksville; sister, Hilda C. Gruber of Hadley, MA; grandchildren, Jamie, Melissa, Peter, Michael; great grandchildren, Jake, Chloe, Miles, Wyatt, Miriam, James, Evan, William.

Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Union Evangelical Lutheran Church (Vision 20/20) both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.had the pleasure of working with Art for many years,he always had such great onsite.
Glen Groff
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved