|
|
Arthur Lorah Sr., 86, of Bethlehem, passed away February 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of 60 years to Nancy (Richards) Lorah. Born in Sheppton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Lorah. Arthur worked for many years as an auto mechanic for Dave and Wayne Auto Center in Bethlehem. He enjoyed reading and going to his cabin with his family.
Survivors: sons- Arthur Lorah Jr. of Bethlehem, Frank Lorah and wife Eileen of Palmerton, Timothy Lorah and wife Angel of Bethlehem Twp; grandchildren- Katrina, Tyler, Victoria, Trevor and Treasure; great grandchildren- Brayden and Blaze; brother- Jim Lorah of Walnutport; special grand dog- Bella. He was predeceased by his sisters- Leona, Georgine and Priscilla.
A calling time will be held on Thursday, March 12th 6-8PM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020