Arthur M. Berg, 91 of Palmer Twp., PA died March 24, 2019. He was a son of the late William and Sadie Berg. He was a graduate the General Motors Institute of Technology and served in the Marine Corps during WWII. He was the owner of William Berg, Inc. Volvo and GMC Dealership in Easton for more than 35 years before retiring. Art was a member and served on the Board of the Temple Covenant of Peace, Easton. He was a member of the Easton Rotary Club, Treasurer of the former VNA of Easton and Treasurer of the Big Ridge Hunting Club for 42 years. He was also a Boy Scout leader and past-president of the Northampton County Auto Dealers Assoc. He is survived by his wife of 66 years the former Phyllis Rosenblum; son: Ronald Berg (wife Barbara) of Newtown, PA, daughter: Randi Numbers (husband Scott) of Columbia, SC; and grandchildren: Jason and Alison Berg, Leah and Evan Numbers. His twin brother: Edwin and sister: Beverly died earlier.Graveside Services are 11 AM Wednesday at Easton Cemetery, N. 7th St., Easton. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Easton Rotary Service Foundation c/o 2886 Hope Ridge Drive, Easton, PA 18045 or StandUptoCancer.org.