James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church UCC
75 E. Market St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church UCC,
75 E. Market St
Bethlehem., PA
View Map
Arthur Piatt Obituary
Arthur Piatt, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sep. 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley (Wismer) Piatt who passed in 1999 and later the companion of the late Jean Stoll who passed in 2018. Born in Easton, he was a son of the late Ira and Alta (Stackhouse) Piatt. He graduated Bethlehem Vo-Tech in 1944 and served in the U. S. Army during WWII. He worked as an estimator and drafter at Bethlehem Steel many years before retiring. Prior, he worked for Luria Steel and Air Products. He was an active member of Christ Church UCC, Bethlehem where he served on Consistory and Senior Card Club. He also enjoyed bowling in a league, was active with the Jollietes and volunteered with Share-Care. He is survived by his daughters, Bonny Campbell (Raymond of Bethlehem; Sheree Piatt of Bethlehem(with whom he resided); son, Rev. Gary Piatt (Janet) of Allentown; sisters, Joan Saeger of Gilbert; May Finken of Easton; 5 grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Helen Bond, Shirley Jones and brothers, Ira Jr., Richard, Ronald and Robert Piatt.

Services: Viewing Tuesday, Sep. 24th from 10-11:00A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11A.M. all at Christ Church UCC, 75 E. Market St., Bethlehem. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Mem. Park. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contribution to the Church or C/O James funeral home would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019
