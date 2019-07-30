Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Arthur R. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Arthur R. Miller Obituary
Dr. Arthur R. Miller, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 28th. Arthur is survived by his wife of 68 years Dorothy (Ohl) Meyers and their children: Susan Abbott (Jim Abbott d.2013), Jude Kane (John), Christopher Miller (Eve Yearwood) Wendy Schrimpe, Paige Miller (Joe Wetzel) and Heidi Miller. Two grandsons: Jack and Samuel Wetzel.

Arthur's wishes were for those who knew and loved him to remember him in life, therefore there will be no services. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now