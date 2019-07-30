|
Dr. Arthur R. Miller, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 28th. Arthur is survived by his wife of 68 years Dorothy (Ohl) Meyers and their children: Susan Abbott (Jim Abbott d.2013), Jude Kane (John), Christopher Miller (Eve Yearwood) Wendy Schrimpe, Paige Miller (Joe Wetzel) and Heidi Miller. Two grandsons: Jack and Samuel Wetzel.
Arthur's wishes were for those who knew and loved him to remember him in life, therefore there will be no services. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019