Arthur S. Keinert, 96, of Allentown, died March 30, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. He was the husband of Jane M. (Eisenhard) Keinert. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Victor and Annie (Blacker) Keinert. He was a 1940 graduate of Allentown High School. He honorably served his country in the Army during WWII. He worked for Bell of PA as an installer and repairman for 31 years, retiring in 1983. Later he worked for the Morning Call for over 20 years. He was a lifetime member of Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, member of the American Legion, and Bell Pioneers. Arthur is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane; granddaughters, Jessica L. Haas of Emmaus and Jennifer A. wife of Chris Gehris of Kutztown; great grandchildren, Jayden and Brandon; sister-in-law, Gladys Keinert of Allentown; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra L. Haas, brother, George Keinert, and sisters, Ruth Martucci, Lucille Mocniak, and Octavia Schmiedel. Funeral Services will be held Wed., April 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd, Allentown, PA 18103. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Western Salisbury Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2019
