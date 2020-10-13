1/1
Arthur T. Schmidt Sr.
Arthur T. Schmidt, Sr., 93, of Emmaus passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 At South Mountain Memory Care. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Victor and Frances (Trexler) Schmidt. Arthur was a farmer and business owner. He owned and operated Meadowbrook Farms, Kramer Textiles, Indian Creek Golf Course and the Farmhouse Restaurant. He was founding member of the Summer Harmony Men's Chorus and the Lehigh Valley Men's Chorale. He graduated from Muhlenberg College with degrees in Mathematics and Physics and played on their basketball team. He served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII.

He is survived by sons, Arthur T. Jr., and wife, Tammy; Alan T.; daughters Rebecca Reverie; Frances wife of Dr. Gary Wilson; grandchildren, Arthur T. III, Tristan, Hayden, Christopher, Jessica, Timothy, Kyle, Taylor, Rachel, Tessa and Peyton; great granddaughter, Lily Margaret. He was predeceased by a brother, Victor.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at 10:00 am at the cemetery. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Arthur's memory may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2020.
