Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Interment
Following Services
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Arthur Tarola, Sr., 91, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of the late Bernadine J. (Roseman) Tarola. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Anselmo and Philomena (Williams) Tarola. Arthur honorably served his country in the United States Marines, during WWII. He enjoyed woodworking and skiing.

SURVIVORS: He will be lovingly remembered by his children Cheryl Gonzalez and her husband Mark of New Hope, Arthur Tarola, Jr. of Sebring, FL, Annette Carter of Clovis, CA, Ronald Tarola and his wife Madelyn of Eagar, AZ, Donna Kane and her husband Patrick, and Linda Garrett and her husband John, all of Sarasota, FL; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings Antoinette, Ralph, Daniel, Henry, Philomena, Stella and Albert.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday January 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, 18020, where friends may call from 10 A.M. until time of services. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arthur's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
