Arthur W. Smith, 96, of Wyomissing passed away peacefully at The Highlands on June 3, 2019.His wife, Margaret, of over 70 years and his parents Mary and John Smith of Buffalo, N.Y. predeceased him.Arthur was a graduate of Buffalo Technical High School, now named Hutchinson Central Technical High School. He received a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Buffalo in 1960. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and saw duty in both India and China. He was the General Manager of Taylor Stiles Corporation in Riegelsville NJ. He also was the Head of Sales and Manufacturing of the Bethlehem Corporation. He retired in 1984. While retired he kept himself very busy playing golf and tennis at both Saucon Valley Country Club and Sand Island. He spent many happy hours in his wood shop making furniture for his family. He loved doing crossword puzzles and he read extensively. He was an avid New York Yankee fan and instilled that love of the Bronx Bombers to his two sons. He was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church of Wyomissing, PA where he participated in a men's bible study group for many years until very recently. He is survived by his son Arthur Jr. and wife Susan, of Bethlehem, PA., his son Bruce and wife Sarah of Wyomissing, PA., and a niece Mary Ann Ansell and husband Ronald of Buffalo, NY. There are five grandchildren: Caroline Smith and husband Frank Stearns of Washington, D.C.; W. Clay Smith and wife Amy of Palermo, NJ.; Madeline Ruth and husband Byron of Orefield, PA.; Lucas Smith and wife Alexandra of Bethlehem, PA. and Anna Smith of Philadelphia, PA.There are four great grandchildren: Maeve and Liam Smith of Palermo, NJ., Henry Stearns of Washington, D.C. and Eleanor Ruth of Orefield, PA.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA. 19610 or The Highlands at Wyomissing, 2000 Cambridge Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary