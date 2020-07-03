Arthur Waldheim Dusseault, 82, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville, Maryland. Born in Waterbury, CT he was the son of the late Arthur A. and Elizabeth O. (Waldheim) Dusseault. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 37 years Ann M. (Biondi) Dusseault. Arthur was a graduate of the Citadel in Charleston, SC. He retired in 1995 from Serono-Baker Diagnostics where he served as VP of Finance. Arthur served in the Connecticut National Guard as a second lieutenant. He was a former member of the Woodbridge, Ct Lion's Club and competed with the Winchester-Western Skeet and Trap Team. He was a parishioner of Notre Dame of Bethlehem.



Survivors: Arthur will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lisa A (Dusseault) Bengtson and her husband David of North Potomac, MD, and his special guys Michael G. Bengtson of Mystic, Ct and Matthew D. Bengtson of Raleigh, NC. In addition to his wife, Ann, Arthur was preceded in death by his son, Arthur W. "Skip" Dusseault.



Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA has been entrusted with arrangements.



Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Stoke Park Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.



