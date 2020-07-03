1/1
Arthur Waldheim Dusseault
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Waldheim Dusseault, 82, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville, Maryland. Born in Waterbury, CT he was the son of the late Arthur A. and Elizabeth O. (Waldheim) Dusseault. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 37 years Ann M. (Biondi) Dusseault. Arthur was a graduate of the Citadel in Charleston, SC. He retired in 1995 from Serono-Baker Diagnostics where he served as VP of Finance. Arthur served in the Connecticut National Guard as a second lieutenant. He was a former member of the Woodbridge, Ct Lion's Club and competed with the Winchester-Western Skeet and Trap Team. He was a parishioner of Notre Dame of Bethlehem.

Survivors: Arthur will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lisa A (Dusseault) Bengtson and her husband David of North Potomac, MD, and his special guys Michael G. Bengtson of Mystic, Ct and Matthew D. Bengtson of Raleigh, NC. In addition to his wife, Ann, Arthur was preceded in death by his son, Arthur W. "Skip" Dusseault.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA has been entrusted with arrangements.

Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Stoke Park Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved