After a lifetime of generosity and love, Arthur Wilbur Johnson, 94 years, of Orefield passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to Marian (Madtes) Johnson for 57 years. Born in East Northport, NY on April 19, 1925, he was the son of the late John Arvid, Sr. and Wilhelmina (Gartelman) Johnson. Farming was in his blood, first working on his father's Long Island farm, before moving to Orefield with his brother, John. Together, they built Johnson Farms. He was a farmer first, but he had an innate business sense second to none.
Arthur was a gentle soul, giant in stature, in personality, in generosity, in intelligence, in strength, and perhaps most in kindness.
He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Wescosville as well as a volunteer Fireman and supporter of local fire departments and first responders.
Survivors: He is survived by Marian, his wife, daughters, Jill Plummer and husband Arthur (Sam) of Jupiter, FL; Susan Bravo and husband Dave of Malvern, PA; son, Peter Johnson and wife Jo of New Tripoli, PA; grandchildren, William, Eli, Evelyn, Libby, and Arthur; sister-in-law, Louise Johnson, as well as other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Phil and John, Jr., and sister, Marian Wallsten.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 at Fellowship Zentz Community Center, 3000 Fellowship Dr., Whitehall, followed by a gathering with the family. A private interment was held at Bethany United Methodist Cemetery in Wescosville. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
To honor the life and memory of Arthur, the family requests that you follow his friendly and generous spirit and share some act of kindness with someone you know.
