Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Arthur Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Zentz Community Building
3000 Fellowship Dr.
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Wilbur Johnson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Wilbur Johnson Obituary
After a lifetime of generosity and love, Arthur Wilbur Johnson, 94 years, of Orefield passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to Marian (Madtes) Johnson for 57 years. Born in East Northport, NY on April 19, 1925, he was the son of the late John Arvid, Sr. and Wilhelmina (Gartelman) Johnson. Farming was in his blood, first working on his father's Long Island farm, before moving to Orefield with his brother, John. Together, they built Johnson Farms. He was a farmer first, but he had an innate business sense second to none.

Arthur was a gentle soul, giant in stature, in personality, in generosity, in intelligence, in strength, and perhaps most in kindness.

He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Wescosville as well as a volunteer Fireman and supporter of local fire departments and first responders.

Survivors: He is survived by Marian, his wife, daughters, Jill Plummer and husband Arthur (Sam) of Jupiter, FL; Susan Bravo and husband Dave of Malvern, PA; son, Peter Johnson and wife Jo of New Tripoli, PA; grandchildren, William, Eli, Evelyn, Libby, and Arthur; sister-in-law, Louise Johnson, as well as other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Phil and John, Jr., and sister, Marian Wallsten.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 at Fellowship Zentz Community Center, 3000 Fellowship Dr., Whitehall, followed by a gathering with the family. A private interment was held at Bethany United Methodist Cemetery in Wescosville. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

To honor the life and memory of Arthur, the family requests that you follow his friendly and generous spirit and share some act of kindness with someone you know.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now