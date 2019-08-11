|
|
Arthur Wilbur Johnson, 94 years, of Orefield passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to Marian (Madtes) Johnson for 57 years. Born in East Northport, NY on April 19, 1925, he was the son of the late John Arvid, Sr. and Wilhelmina (Gartelman) Johnson.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 at Fellowship Zentz Community Center, 3000 Fellowship Dr., Whitehall, followed by a gathering with the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
To honor the life and memory of Arthur, the family requests that you follow his friendly and generous spirit and share some act of kindness with someone you know.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019