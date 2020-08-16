Arturs Kalnins, Professor Emeritus at Lehigh University, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence. He was married to Dzintra (Skerbele) Kalnins. They would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in September. Arturs was born on February 13, 1931 in Riga, Latvia to the late Heinrichs and Emma (Purins) Kalnins. He emigrated to the United States in 1951.
Arturs was a professor at Lehigh University for over 39 years, retiring in 2004, and was previously on the faculty of the Yale School of Engineering. He earned B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in Engineering Mechanics from the University of Michigan. He was a member and fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and was an internationally recognized expert in the fatigue of metals, particularly the behavior of metal plates and shells. He has developed computer programs to analyze shells of revolution that include metal plasticity, free vibration, buckling and creep.
He was a member of the Latvian Lutheran Church of Quakertown. He enjoyed outdoor activities and sports, including tennis, skiing, hiking and swimming.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife Dzintra, he is greatly missed by his son, Arturs T. Kalnins and wife Michele Williams of Iowa City, IA; granddaughters, Sarah and Anna Kalnins; and a nephew and nieces in Latvia.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018. Masks are required for entry and proper social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Arturs's memory to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017.