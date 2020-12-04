Arvilla R. Peters, 91, formerly of Slatington, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Henry T. Peters, they were married for 64 years prior to his death in 2012. Born in Walnutport on July 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Katie (Marsh) Kern. Arvilla worked for the former Paris Neckwear, Walnutport for many years. She was a former member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald, former member of the Schnecksville Senior Citizens, and enjoyed camping with her late husband Henry.



Arvilla is survived by daughters: Regina Stepp, Slatington, Judy and husband Larry Walters, Emerald, Natalie and husband Robin Distler, Slatington, Tina Beltz and companion Scott Carter, Lehighton; grandchildren: Chad, Tanya, Teddy, Tara, Danielle, Lisa, Lori, Donald, Dawn; great-grandchildren: Kyla, Kenzie, Kaylee, Ganon, Owen, Devon, Kali, Dakota, Tasha, John, Jr.; great-great-grandchildren: Sammy, Donald, Matthew, Aubrey, John, Jr., Maddison, Hunter, Colton, Braxton, Autumn, Serenity, Skyla, Addison, Brian; sisters: Delphine and husband Gerald Hock, Allentown, Jeanette Krause; sister-in-law: Shirley Kern. She was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Schweitzer, siblings Walter Kern, Nadine Gerhadt.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Slatedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 397 Hemlock, Dr, Lehighton 18235 or Compassus Hospice, 7535 Windsor Dr, #100, Allentown, PA 18195



