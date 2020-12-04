1/1
Arvilla R. Peters
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arvilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arvilla R. Peters, 91, formerly of Slatington, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late Henry T. Peters, they were married for 64 years prior to his death in 2012. Born in Walnutport on July 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Katie (Marsh) Kern. Arvilla worked for the former Paris Neckwear, Walnutport for many years. She was a former member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald, former member of the Schnecksville Senior Citizens, and enjoyed camping with her late husband Henry.

Arvilla is survived by daughters: Regina Stepp, Slatington, Judy and husband Larry Walters, Emerald, Natalie and husband Robin Distler, Slatington, Tina Beltz and companion Scott Carter, Lehighton; grandchildren: Chad, Tanya, Teddy, Tara, Danielle, Lisa, Lori, Donald, Dawn; great-grandchildren: Kyla, Kenzie, Kaylee, Ganon, Owen, Devon, Kali, Dakota, Tasha, John, Jr.; great-great-grandchildren: Sammy, Donald, Matthew, Aubrey, John, Jr., Maddison, Hunter, Colton, Braxton, Autumn, Serenity, Skyla, Addison, Brian; sisters: Delphine and husband Gerald Hock, Allentown, Jeanette Krause; sister-in-law: Shirley Kern. She was pre-deceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Schweitzer, siblings Walter Kern, Nadine Gerhadt.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Slatedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 397 Hemlock, Dr, Lehighton 18235 or Compassus Hospice, 7535 Windsor Dr, #100, Allentown, PA 18195

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HARDING FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved