Arvilla Rose Stofanak, 90, of Lower Nazareth Township, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Philip J. Stofanak Sr., who passed away eight months ago on June 23, 2018. Arvilla was born in 1928 in Martin's Creek, PA. She was the daughter of the late Raffaele Pulcini and Maria (Corsi) Pulcini. She was a 1947 graduate of Easton High School. Arvilla and her husband Philip co-founded Stofanak Custom Cabinetry, of Lower Nazareth Township, a family business. Married in 1951, they would have celebrated their 67th year of marriage last November 11th. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Nazareth. A devoted and loving mother, Arvilla will be deeply missed by her children, daughters Kathleen Wilhelm and husband George, of Lower Nazareth Township, Linda Audenried and husband Ronald, of East Allen Twp.; sons Philip J. Stofanak Jr. and wife Colleen, of Bushkill Twp., Mark Stofanak, of Bushkill Twp., Michael Stofanak and wife Kris, of East Allen Twp. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sisters, Concetta Ruszin and husband George, Mary Lucci and husband Harry, Theresa Tettemer and husband Roger. She was predeceased by brothers Primo, Orlando, Raymond, Armando, and Armanda Pulcini, and sister Eda Langen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church, followed by entombment at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, both in Nazareth. Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 20, from 5:00-7:00 PM and Thursday 8:30-9:30 AM, both times in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home, of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church or the in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.