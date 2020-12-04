1/1
Audree R. Chase
1931 - 2020
Although completely convinced it was never going to happen, Audree R. Chase passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She valiantly fought her breast cancer diagnosis since February but was unable to beat the insidious disease that claimed her life.

Audree was born on September 20, 1931 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Earlier in her life, she was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray, was active in church choir with a rousing soprano voice, and created lovely oil paintings. She was exceedingly proud of her Welsh heritage and had traveled to Wales and Europe. A fierce bridge player, Audree was active playing cards, enjoyed board games, and was always the first actor to memorize her lines in church and community plays. She worked as a real estate appraiser and was a lifelong Avon Representative. She adored animals, especially her cats, and had a love of horses. What she was most proud of though, were her grandchildren and daughter, whom she loved unconditionally and supported with everything in her. Audree was defined by her grit, spunk, and absolute determination to live her life on her own terms, and she succeeded in doing just that.

Audree is survived by her husband of 61 years, Beverly S. Chase, Jr.; daughter, Audree Chase-Mayoral; grandson, Dylan Chase-Mayoral; and granddaughter, Carys Chase-Mayoral. Contributions can be made to Animals in Distress (5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA), where she was a devoted volunteer. Private services will be held on Friday, December 4th. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
