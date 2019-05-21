Audrey A. Hendricks of Slatington, 64, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Richard G. Knerr and surviving mother, Loretta Seidick (Creitz).Known as the beloved Miss Ann, the bus driver, she was employed by the Parkland School District from 1981-2005, where she received many awards including those for developing safety programs. She was also employed by many in her 2nd love of cooking. Most remember her as a surrogate Mom and best friend, she adopted many and gave to anyone.Audrey is survived by brother, Ricky Knerr, son Timothy Batz, daughter, Donna Batz and son-in-law Dale Raudenbush, and Tammy Hendricks; grandchildren, Amber and Hayley, Kaylee and Sadie, Brandon, Christopher and Dwayne; great grandchildren Koen and Hunter. She is predeceased by daughters Jamie Lee Metzger and Carrie Ann Metzger.As she requested and is so appropriate, a Celebration of Life with her favorite pastime karaoke is being planned, date TBD. Arrangements are by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary