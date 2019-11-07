|
Audrey B. Hoffman, 93 years, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Hoffman. Born in Trexlertown, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Blanche Miller.
She was a long standing member of the 4-H Club. Audrey loved cats and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her children: daughters Maryanne, wife of David Rodgers, Diane, wife of Kenneth Landis, Joann, wife of Harry Beaber, Nancy, wife of the late Michael Uhl. Sons: Thomas and wife Holly; Richard and wife the late Romona; Robert, David and wife Lori. She had nineteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Humane Society 640 Dixon St, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019