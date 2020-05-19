Audrey F. Werley, 95, of Schnecksville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Clayton O. P. Werley. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Hettie E. (Piper) Garner. She was associated with her husband at the Werley Funeral Home from 1946 to 1981 and secretary for her husband while he served as Lehigh County Coroner from 1951 to 1964. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown.
She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Townshend.
Graveside service: 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave, Allentown. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.