Audrey F. Werley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey F. Werley, 95, of Schnecksville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Clayton O. P. Werley. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Hettie E. (Piper) Garner. She was associated with her husband at the Werley Funeral Home from 1946 to 1981 and secretary for her husband while he served as Lehigh County Coroner from 1951 to 1964. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown.

She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Townshend.

Graveside service: 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave, Allentown. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved