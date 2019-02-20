Audrey H. Brevik died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the Vermont Respite House. Audrey was 99 years old. Audrey was born in Calumet, Michigan, (Swedetown location) on January 20, 1920. She was married there on July 4, 1941 to Dewey L. Brevik, of Laurium, Michigan. When the war broke, Audrey and Dewey moved to Detroit, Michigan, for work. Audrey stayed in Detroit while Dewey joined the war effort. When the war ended and Dewey returned in August 1946, they moved to St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, under the G.I. Bill. Audrey worked as a secretary at the college during her husband's years studying at St. Olaf. After graduation, they moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, for three years while Dewey studied at St. Paul Seminary. They then lived in Linn Grove, Iowa, for three years where Dewey was Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church and their family grew to include a son, Peter, and a daughter, Randi. They then returned to St. Olaf College where her husband became Assistant Director of Admissions, and Audrey was a secretary at the college. They stayed in Northfield, Minnesota, until August 1963 when they moved to Allentown, Pennsylvania, where Dewey became Director of Admissions at Muhlenberg College. Again, Audrey worked as a secretary at the college. After her husband's death in 1968, Audrey worked as a secretary at Swain School in Allentown, then as an Executive Secretary for Mack Trucks for 12 years until her retirement in 1985. Audrey continued to live in Allentown until July 2007 when she moved to Vermont to be near her daughter. She was active at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church where she became President of the Church Council. She was also a long-time member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Audrey was a member of Lehigh Valley Couturiere and the Allentown-West chapter of AARP, where she also served as the Chapter's President. For many years, she had a large vegetable garden with most of the produce going to the local food bank. She loved sewing and knitting (donating hundreds of baby hats, mittens and scarves over the years).She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, nine brothers, one sister and 49 cousins. She is survived by her daughter, Randi, and her wife Michele Morris; her son, Peter, and his wife, Kathy; grandsons Shawn (Amy) and Joshua (Cait) and three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and her very special cousin, Myrtle Barrette. A funeral will be on Monday, February 25th at 10:30 A.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church 822 N. 19th St. Allentown, PA 18104 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary