Audrey "Gack" Keeler Sensinger Hollenbach, formerly of Perkasie, PA, passed away Saturday, August, 22, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, PA. She was 101.
She was the wife of the late Russell Hollenbach and the late Earl L. Sensinger.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Services to be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Highland Park Campmeeting Tabernacle, 415 Highland Park Road, Sellersville, PA. Face masks and social distancing are required. Graveside Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Park Campmeeting Association, P. O. Box 5, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA.www.suessfuneralhome.net