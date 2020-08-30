1/
Audrey Hollenbach
1919 - 2020
Audrey "Gack" Keeler Sensinger Hollenbach, formerly of Perkasie, PA, passed away Saturday, August, 22, 2020, at the Lutheran Community at Telford, Telford, PA. She was 101.

She was the wife of the late Russell Hollenbach and the late Earl L. Sensinger.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Services to be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Highland Park Campmeeting Tabernacle, 415 Highland Park Road, Sellersville, PA. Face masks and social distancing are required. Graveside Services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Park Campmeeting Association, P. O. Box 5, Sellersville, PA 18960.

Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA.

www.suessfuneralhome.net

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Highland Park Campmeeting Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Sending love and prayers to your family. I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Gack.
Heather Klein
Friend
August 26, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Audrey’s passing. She was always such a pleasant lady with a big smile on her face. It seems as though I have known Audrey all my life and she was always so sweet. Our sincerest sympathy to you all. Please take comfort in knowing she is happy to be with the Lord now. Remember all the great memories.
Lois (and Joe). Eister Radosky
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
We will always treasure the memory of the wonderful times we shared at Highland Park!
Alfredo & Wendy Cintron
Friend
August 25, 2020
It has been such a blessing to have known Audrey most of my life. She will be missed but remembered as a special godly lady and our love and prayers go out to each family member. ❤❤
Roger
