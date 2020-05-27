Audrey M. Braden, 92, of Bangor, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at home. She was born in Bethlehem on March 21, 1928 to William A. and Helen B. (Meyers) Smith.
A 1946 graduate of Liberty High School, Audrey dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was the devoted wife of her late husband Carl A. Braden and caring mother of Carol A. Brazinski, John A. Braden, and Sandra L. Rumore. Her grandchildren--Ronald Brazinski, Jr., Scott Brazinski, Corianne Jarcyznski, Jacqueline Braden, Carla Braden, Kelly Feathers, and Katie High--remember their Nana with love. Audrey's legacy includes eight great grandchildren.
Nana loved to sparkle, and like a cut jewel, the light played on her in so many ways. She glittered as the best-dressed woman in any room. She glowed playing with the grandkids in the pool. She shone when she baked apple and lemon meringue pies (pies over which are fairly sure the angels are already calling dibs.) She twinkled as she joked with us, teaching all of her grandkids about her admiration for the Phillies, and particularly for Darren Daulton's back end in pinstripes. She beamed when she talked about any of us as we grew and she shared in our accomplishments. She loved dancing and the thrill of a bingo, slots payout, or scratch-off win. From any direction, she was light, and the world has grown a little darker without her.
To share in our photo memories, go to tinyurl.com/aud525.
Expressions of sympathy can be recorded at Connell Funeral Home at www.connellfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to help fight Alzheimer's at act.alz.org.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.