Audrey M. Braden
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey M. Braden, 92, of Bangor, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at home. She was born in Bethlehem on March 21, 1928 to William A. and Helen B. (Meyers) Smith.

A 1946 graduate of Liberty High School, Audrey dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was the devoted wife of her late husband Carl A. Braden and caring mother of Carol A. Brazinski, John A. Braden, and Sandra L. Rumore. Her grandchildren--Ronald Brazinski, Jr., Scott Brazinski, Corianne Jarcyznski, Jacqueline Braden, Carla Braden, Kelly Feathers, and Katie High--remember their Nana with love. Audrey's legacy includes eight great grandchildren.

Nana loved to sparkle, and like a cut jewel, the light played on her in so many ways. She glittered as the best-dressed woman in any room. She glowed playing with the grandkids in the pool. She shone when she baked apple and lemon meringue pies (pies over which are fairly sure the angels are already calling dibs.) She twinkled as she joked with us, teaching all of her grandkids about her admiration for the Phillies, and particularly for Darren Daulton's back end in pinstripes. She beamed when she talked about any of us as we grew and she shared in our accomplishments. She loved dancing and the thrill of a bingo, slots payout, or scratch-off win. From any direction, she was light, and the world has grown a little darker without her.

To share in our photo memories, go to tinyurl.com/aud525.

Expressions of sympathy can be recorded at Connell Funeral Home at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to help fight Alzheimer's at act.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Anne Marie Galley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved