Audrey R. Snyder, 85 years, of Allentown, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Luther Crest in Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Helen (King) Renninger. Last August, she and her husband Dr. Richard "Dick" K. Snyder celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Audrey valued education and supported her husband through medical school and their three children as they received their educations. She then felt a strong urge to pursue her own schooling-earning an Associate Degree from LCCC, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cedar Crest College, and a Master's degree in Social Work from Marywood College. Audrey then practiced as a part-time licensed therapist.
She was a former member of St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Allentown, where she served on many committees, and became an active member of Jordan United Church of Christ in Allentown. Throughout their long marriage, Audrey and Dick grew spiritually and embraced Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, sharing their faith by organizing religious retreats and participating in the Cursillo Movement. Service was important to her, and she was a past president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Allentown Osteopathic Hospital, where she helped to organize charitable events.
Audrey was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved family beach vacations and the contentment she found in a good book.
Survivors: Husband, Dick, children, Doug Snyder (Liz) of Bethlehem, Scott Snyder of Wayne and his family, and Susan Matta (Rob) of Allentown, grandchildren, Katie, Becca, and Libby Matta; sisters Leah Warnke of Walnutport and Mary Evva Renninger of Allentown; and her nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, March 2, Jordan UCC, 1837 Church Rd, Allentown with the Rev. Dr. David C. Smith officiating. Visitation Sunday, March 1, 4:00 to 5:30 PM and Monday, 10:00 to 10:45 AM, both in the Church. Interment, Fairview Cemetery in Allentown. Offer online condolences at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's Hospice or Jordan UCC, all c/o Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2020