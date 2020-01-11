|
|
August T. Kaufman, Jr., 99, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on January 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Shaffer) Kaufman. They were married for 69 years. Born in Hazleton, PA, Luzerne County, he was the son of the late August T. Kaufman and Dorothy Maude (Williams) Kaufman.
After graduating from Hazleton Senior High School, '38, August attended Susquehanna University acquiring a B.A in education '42. After graduation, he enlisted in the AUS. Upon completing the Army basic training course, he was selected to attend Officer Candidate School at Fort Belvoir, VA where he attained the rank of Second Lieutenant in the U.S Corps of Engineer Combat Regiment throughout the Stalin campaign of World War II. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. After being honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in February 1946, he attended Lehigh University and graduated, February 1948 with a B.S. Degree in Mining Engineering.
Upon graduating, August was employed by Glen Alden Coal Co. of Wilkes Barre, PA where he was involved in mine layout and plant design. Upon leaving Glen Alden in '53, he was employed in the Mining Engineering Dept. of Bethlehem Steel Corp., where his duties were plant layout and mine design for Bethlehem's iron, wires, and limestone quarries. In 1971 he was transferred to Bethlehem Mine Corp. in Charleston, W.V. At the time of his retirement in 1982, he was Chief Engineer of the Metallurgical Coal Miners assigned to the Charleston Division.
He was a former member of the American Institute of Mining and Metallurgical Engineers serving on the Executive Board at Lehigh Valley Section for 13 years. August was also a former member of Allied Artists of West Virginia and The Palette Club of Bethlehem.
August was a member of The Light of Christ Lutheran Church, formerly St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Bethlehem, where he served several terms on the church council. He was also a member of the church choir for 32 years. Locally he sang with the Bethlehem Musikfest Chorus, Camerata Singers of Allentown, the Easton Choral Society and the Acapella chorus, Sound Celebration.
In addition to his daughter, Mary Janice Kaufman of Delray Beach, Florida, he is survived by his sister-in-law Elizabeth Miller Kaufman of Anderson South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020