|
|
Augustus J. "Gus" Sinkbile, 92, of Salisbury Twp., passed away March 22, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the widower of Betty E. (Layton) Sinkbile, who passed away Dec. 22, 2015. Born in Washington, NJ, he was the son of the late Augustus A. and Ruth F. (Little) Sinkbile. Gus was first employed at Royal Blue Coach as a District Manager. He later was employed for Trailways for 34 years. Gus was a World War II veteran serving with the United States Navy.
Survivors: Daughters, Sandra Bednarik and Patrice Kerschner; 5 Grandchildren and 1 Great Granddaughter.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Human Society, 640 Dixson St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2020