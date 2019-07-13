Autumn R. Compton, 19, of Richland Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10 at Doylestown Hospital with family surrounding her. Born September 22, 1999, she was the daughter of Robert M. Compton, Jr. of Perkasie and Jennifer (Detweiler) and Justin Michener of Richland Twp. Autumn had attended Bucks County Community College and was an in-home health care aide with aspirations of becoming a nurse. Autumn was happiest when spending time with family and excelled at caring for children making her an exceptional sibling & cousin. Autumn lived by the quote "we are here for a good time, not a long time". Autumn delighted in driving and dancing at the same time, joyriding with her friends, being fun and adventurous, and was passionate about her Dunkin Donuts coffee. Her infectious personality touched everyone she came in contact with. She lived life to the fullest and was whimsical, making her a joy to be around for all. Autumn was always there when you needed her, no matter what. In addition to her parents, she is survived by step-brothers Reid, Rhys, and Alex; step-sisters Grace, Caitlin, Makayla, Maura, and Charlotte; maternal grandparents Fran & Scott Detweiler; paternal grandparents Robert & Mary Compton, Sr.; cousins Landon, Harrison, Asher, Madelyn, Melanie, Kealie, Max, Griffin, Bryce, Cullen, Sheamus, and Teagan. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00am at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. A calling period from 9-11am will precede the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.nauglefcs.com Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019