Avery N. "Abe" Hash, Jr., 67 of Northampton- E. Allen Twsp., PA. died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA. Born March 25, 1952 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Avery Hash and step-mother Emma Hash, of Leesburg, TX. and the late Marie (Church) Hash. He was the husband of Louise S. (Bloss) Hash with whom he shared 30 years of marriage this past May 20, 2019.
Avery was employed by Victaulic Manufacturing - Alburtis Foundry in maintenance for 29 years before retiring in Sept. 2018. Avery was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Coplay, PA. He served his country as a Specialist 4th grade in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the game of golf and motorcycling, but spending his time with and helping his children and grandchildren gave him the most enjoyment.
Surviving along with his wife, father and step-mother are; son, Avery N. Hash, III of Lenhartsville, PA, sisters, Joann Gibson and Joy wife of James Galloway both of Allentown, PA; step-daughter, Tracey L. wife of Paul Odenwelder of Indianapolis, IN, step-son, Joseph E. Danner and wife Deborah of Northampton, PA, step-brothers; Larry, Rex, and David Winchester, and step-sister, Kay Shia. Grandchildren, Adam and wife Chirstina, Charli, Cale, Cody and wife Kyla, Bryton and wife Shelby, and Serina. Great-Grandson, Sebastian, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Doris and Delores Hash, and great-grandson Isiah William.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 18, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Timothy Boyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.
Contributions: May be made to St. John's Lutheran church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019