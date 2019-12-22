|
|
Avonna Birdsall Lopez, 61, of Ozark, MO, passed into the presence of the Lord on December 18, 2019.
She was born in Allentown on May 21, 1958, the daughter of the late Paul W. and Anna M. (Hollenbach) Birdsall. She grew up in Bethlehem, graduating from Liberty High School in 1976. Avonna married Steve Lopez in 1979. She served as a child care provider and operated a cleaning business before becoming disabled.
Avonna was a committed Christian. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed church, reading, baking, and cross stitch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lamont and stepmother, Ramona. She is survived by her husband, Steve; a daughter, Adrienne Everding (Luke); a son, Drew; a brother, Arlan Birdsall (Ellen); and three grandsons.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Bridge, 308 W. Mt. Vernon St., Nixa, MO on December 28 at 11:00 a.m. preceded by visitation at 10:00. Memorial contributions may be made to The Least of These (leastofthesefoodpantry.org).
