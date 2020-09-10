B. Louise Houser, 82, of Northampton, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Harry H Houser Jr. who passed away on July 29, 2020. Born in Summit Hill, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Jessie (Gardiner) Johns. She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, Class of 1956 and then went on to graduate from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1959. Louise worked as a Nurse for Gnaden Huetten Hospital in Lehighton and also worked as a Nurse at the Carbon County Headstart and for Carbon County Home Healthcare. Louise was a former member of The First Presbyterian Church of the Panther Valley, where she served as the organist and choir director for many years. She is currently a member of St. Johns UCC Fullerton, PA. She was a former member of the Eastern Star. Louise was a former Summit Hill Girl Scouts Leader.
Surviving are her Daughters, Barbara Begel of Coplay and Debra wife of COL David C Rinaldi of Hope Mills, N.C.; Grandchildren, Dakota Begel, Barbara Southard and her husband Jacob and David Anthony Rinaldi; Brother, Herbert Johns and his wife Diane of Harrisburg, PA. She was preceded in death by a Sister, Betty Jane Boyer.
Funeral Service is Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill with the Rev. Hugh Vrablic officiating. Interment will follow at GAR Cemetery, Summit Hill. Calling Hours are Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Contributions, in Louise's memory, may be made to the American Heart Association
