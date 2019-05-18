Balint Balogh, 93, of Allentown died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the beloved husband of Adela (Dohocki) Balogh. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on October 18, 2019. Born in StaraMoravica, Yugoslavia, he was the son of the late Balint and Maria (Gyuto) Balogh. After high school and at the age of 18, Balint was drafted and served in the Yugoslavian Army during World War II. After the war, he went to technical school where he received his Associates Degree. The government required he go to work for a period of time before he could continue his education. In 1965, Balint graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Novi Sad. He began his career in mass production of bicycle manufacturing first in Yugoslavia. In 1969 he was offered a position at Ross Bicycles in New York. He accepted the offer and he and Adela and their two teenagers moved to the United States. Up for the challenge, Balint excelled at his position. His superiors were so pleased with his capabilities,he was offered the opportunity to layout the production for a new plant in a growing community in Pennsylvania known as Allentown. The family established their home in Allentown in 1970 and Balint remained with the company until retiring in 1992. Balint was a member, served as Chief Elder for 20 years and Elder Emeritus of the Hungarian Reformed Church formerly located in Bethlehem. He served as Chief Elder of the Eastern Classes for the Hungarian Church in the United States. He was a member of the Hungarian Sports Club, Hereford and volunteered for their festival. Balint was a devoted husband and father. He knew the importance of family heritage and shared visits to Yugoslavia with his children and treasured the time spent with his grandchildren. He always wanted the best for his family.Survivors: Wife; daughter, Ibolya Balog wife of Harry Crapser of Allentown; son, Dr. Balint Balog and his wife Kim of Hummelstown; grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Balog wife of Kevin Brightbill of Syracuse, NY and Alexander Balog of Pittsburgh.Balint was predeceased by his brother, Sandor Balogh.Services: Funeral Service 2:00PM Wednesday in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th& Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com. Call 1 to 2:00PM Wednesday in the funeral home.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made in Balint's memory to the Friends of the Allentown Parks, 2700 Parkway Blvd., Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary