Barbara A. Balla
1936 - 2020
Barbara A. Balla, 84 of Bethlehem- Hanover Twsp. PA, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services I, Bethlehem, PA. Born January 14, 1936 in Whitehall- Egypt, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Makosky and Mary (Leshko) Makosky. She was the wife of Paul A. Balla with whom she shared 61 years of marriage last June 28, 2019.

Barbara was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton. She enjoyed volunteering her time as a solicitor with the Red Cross in the Lehigh Valley. She was a Soccer Mom and a Little League Mom through the years, and she was also an enthusiastic Bowler and Golfer.

Surviving along with her husband Paul, are sons, Michael Balla and wife Crystal of Reading, PA and Stephen Balla and wife Sharon of Collegeville, PA, daughter, Michelle Mummey wife of Robert of Slatington, PA; 2 Sisters, Cathy and Carol and their spouses. 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Jacob Makosky.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, PA. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
May 22, 2020
Balla family, our most humble and sad regrets toward the loss of Barbara. She was a most wonderful person and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Neil and Elaine Scheidt
Family
