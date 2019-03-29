|
|
Barbara A. Boruch, 79, formerly of Bayberry Drive, Danielsville, died early Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nazareth. Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth A. (Kirchner) Boruch.Barbara was employed as a garment worker by the former Scotty's Fashion Mill, Little Gap, for several years. She was a life long member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville.Survivors: Sister, Gloria J. wife of Adam F. Newhard of Danielsville. Brother, Paul and wife Pat of Jamesville, Bath. Several nieces and nephews.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport (Berlinsville), PA 18088. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in church. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Twp. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019