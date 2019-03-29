Home

Barbara A. Boruch Obituary
Barbara A. Boruch, 79, formerly of Bayberry Drive, Danielsville, died early Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nazareth. Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth A. (Kirchner) Boruch.Barbara was employed as a garment worker by the former Scotty's Fashion Mill, Little Gap, for several years. She was a life long member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville.Survivors: Sister, Gloria J. wife of Adam F. Newhard of Danielsville. Brother, Paul and wife Pat of Jamesville, Bath. Several nieces and nephews.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport (Berlinsville), PA 18088. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in church. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Twp. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019
